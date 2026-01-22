Liveops Launches LiveNexus
Liveops, a customer experience solutions provider, has launched LiveNexus, an artificial intelligence and human orchestration platform and innovation engine to help companies modernize customer care with strategy, testing, and scaled execution within a single operating model.
LiveNexus brings together Liveops' distributed network of 20,000 experienced agents and nearly 30 years of customer experience (CX) interaction data within a single orchestration layer that tests, routes, and scales what works in real-world environments.
Through LiveNexus, companies can explore high-impact use cases such as AI-assisted agent support, smarter self-service, and automation that improves quality monitoring and training. Each idea moves through a simple pattern: define the problem, run a limited test with real interactions, measure impact on customers and agents, then decide whether to scale through the LiveNexus orchestration model. Each use case follows a repeatable, governed process.
"Enterprises are being told they have to move fast on AI, but few are being shown how to do it safely inside the contact center," said Molly Moore, chief operating officer of Liveops, in a statement. "LiveNexus gives enterprise leaders a reliable way to test, validate and adopt AI quickly, using real customer interactions and operational discipline to protect their brand and customers."
"LiveNexus is where we turn AI from a buzzword into a competitive advantage by optimizing customer journeys, automating repetitive work, reducing friction, and enabling digital-first service models," said Lilliana Lopez-Sandoval, head of technology and innovation at Liveops, in a statement. "We combine AI with deep CX expertise in a unified intelligence layer, leading initiatives from concept through scaled deployment."
