Liveops Launches LiveNexus

Liveops, a customer experience solutions provider, has launched LiveNexus, an artificial intelligence and human orchestration platform and innovation engine to help companies modernize customer care with strategy, testing, and scaled execution within a single operating model.

LiveNexus brings together Liveops' distributed network of 20,000 experienced agents and nearly 30 years of customer experience (CX) interaction data within a single orchestration layer that tests, routes, and scales what works in real-world environments.

Through LiveNexus, companies can explore high-impact use cases such as AI-assisted agent support, smarter self-service, and automation that improves quality monitoring and training. Each idea moves through a simple pattern: define the problem, run a limited test with real interactions, measure impact on customers and agents, then decide whether to scale through the LiveNexus orchestration model. Each use case follows a repeatable, governed process.