-->
  • January 22, 2026

DDC Group Unveils Evora Agentic AI Platform

The DDC Group has launched the DDC Evora agentic AI platform to autonomously handle complex customer interactions with human-like empathy and reasoning. Its inaugural solutions include DDC Evora Voice and DDC Evora Sentiment.

The DDC Evora Voice transforms traditional contact centers into intelligent, outcome-driven engagement hubs where every conversation is natural, contextual, and human-like. It listens, understands, and acts in real time.

The DDC Evora Sentiment combines acoustic intelligence, like tone, pitch, and stress, with linguistic sentiment and intent detection to reveal the emotional and contextual truth inside every interaction.

The platform also provides analytics and agent-assist features.

"This technology transforms the business landscape by moving beyond scripted bots to deploy truly agentic systems," said Nimesh Akhauri, CEO of The DDC Group, in a statement. "These predictive intelligent agents can understand complex intent, reason through context, and perform real actions. This creates a collaborative environment where automation, AI, and human expertise ;work in tandem for optimal results in a single operational system."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned
Destination CRM on XDestination CRM on LinkedInDestination CRM on Facebook
Destination CRM on YouTube
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research