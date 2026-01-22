DDC Group Unveils Evora Agentic AI Platform
The DDC Group has launched the DDC Evora agentic AI platform to autonomously handle complex customer interactions with human-like empathy and reasoning. Its inaugural solutions include DDC Evora Voice and DDC Evora Sentiment.
The DDC Evora Voice transforms traditional contact centers into intelligent, outcome-driven engagement hubs where every conversation is natural, contextual, and human-like. It listens, understands, and acts in real time.
The DDC Evora Sentiment combines acoustic intelligence, like tone, pitch, and stress, with linguistic sentiment and intent detection to reveal the emotional and contextual truth inside every interaction.
The platform also provides analytics and agent-assist features.
"This technology transforms the business landscape by moving beyond scripted bots to deploy truly agentic systems," said Nimesh Akhauri, CEO of The DDC Group, in a statement. "These predictive intelligent agents can understand complex intent, reason through context, and perform real actions. This creates a collaborative environment where automation, AI, and human expertise ;work in tandem for optimal results in a single operational system."
