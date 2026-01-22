DDC Group Unveils Evora Agentic AI Platform

The DDC Group has launched the DDC Evora agentic AI platform to autonomously handle complex customer interactions with human-like empathy and reasoning. Its inaugural solutions include DDC Evora Voice and DDC Evora Sentiment.

The DDC Evora Voice transforms traditional contact centers into intelligent, outcome-driven engagement hubs where every conversation is natural, contextual, and human-like. It listens, understands, and acts in real time.

The DDC Evora Sentiment combines acoustic intelligence, like tone, pitch, and stress, with linguistic sentiment and intent detection to reveal the emotional and contextual truth inside every interaction.

The platform also provides analytics and agent-assist features.