Kasada Launches AI Agent Trust to Secure Agentic Commerce

Kasada has launched AI Agent Trust to help companies manage artificial intelligence agents and automated traffic interacting with their digital properties.

Kasada's AI Agent Trust enables organizations to verify access for AI agents, apply policy-based controls, and gain visibility into how automated traffic interacts with their applications and websites.

Key capabilities include the following:

Verified bots and agent directory: A growing directory of recognized AI crawlers, assistants, and agents, enriched with vendor identity and category data, with support for emerging standards such as Web Bot Auth.

Policy-based agent access controls: Companies can define trust-based access policies for verified agents, allowing legitimate automation where appropriate while preventing abuse. Controls are secure by default and designed to adapt as business needs evolve.

Real-time enforcement at the edge: Trust decisions are enforced upstream, before automated traffic impacts downstream systems, analytics, or revenue.

Reporting and visibility: Teams can view verified agent activity directly in the Kasada Portal, including verification results, request patterns, and endpoint interactions. Verified agent data is also available through Custom Reporting for deeper analysis.