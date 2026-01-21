Channel99 Introduces Paid Search Optimization for B2B Marketers

Channel99, a B2B marketing performance platform provider, today launched Paid Search Optimization to help B2B marketers improve their paid search investments.

Channel99 connects paid search performance directly to account-level engagement, allowing teams to understand how budget translates into meaningful interactions with ideal customers. It continuously analyzes keyword and ad group performance to surface financial inefficiencies and recommend where dollars should be reduced or increased to maximize returns.

With Channel99, B2B marketers can do the following:

Understand which ad groups and keywords engage target accounts;

See how specific keywords perform against defined ideal customer profiles, buying groups, and named accounts;

Measure ROI using cost-to-engage metrics;

Evaluate paid search spend based on the cost to engage a target account;

Identify waste and reallocate budget using AI;

Score and rank keywords and ad groups for any target audience; and

Automatically score and rank paid search investments based on their ability to engage high-value B2B audiences, influence pipeline, and drive revenue outcomes.