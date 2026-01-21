The Harris Poll Launches QuestRQ for Reputation Intelligence
The Harris Poll today launched Harris QuestRQ (QRQ), a reputation and always-on corporate pulsing system that connects live firm reputation metrics to more than three decades of trended proprietary corporate ranking data from The Harris Poll's Reputation Quotient (RQ)?framework and its live?HarrisQuest?brand tracking platform within The Marketing Cloud.
With Harris QuestRQ, firms now can measure their reputation live in society, beyond their category, and against their own history. Corporate reputation movements captured in the moment can be linked to more than 75 metrics of brand health. With a proven framework measuring six key reputation dimensions—trust, vision, quality, relevance, ethics, and culture—Harris QuestRQ's self-service platform and live data pipeline empower leaders to act on insights instantly, directly connecting reputation shifts to brand investments and customizing the experience to drive strategic priorities.
John Gerzema, The Harris Poll's CEO, says: "Communications and marketing are often siloed. But amid today's culture wars, the enterprise must mitigate risk by measuring the interaction of reputation and brand health and acting in concert. Leaders must all be listening and moving in lock step with the same information."
Rob?Jekielek,?managing?director at?The?Harris?Poll, explains, "Cultural?relevance is the new reputational benchmark for how company actions and communications resonate with audiences. It introduces an important tension with Trust. A company that's trusted but not relevant is missing chances to surprise and delight. One that's relevant but not trusted may have compelling value but also glaring gaps in how it operates, putting it at real risk of attrition."
"Reputation has become one of the most valuable forms of currency a business can have, yet too many leaders are still relying on annual data to manage it," said?Wendy Salomon, managing director of reputation at The Harris Poll. "With Harris QuestRQ, we've taken decades of reputation science and rebuilt it for the pace and complexity of today's world. It's leaner, faster, and smarter, giving leaders the always-on visibility they need to make reputation a true, real-time decision-making asset.""Business leaders don't need more dashboards; they need connected intelligence they can trust, move on and explain in the boardroom," said?Jonathan Gardner, CEO of HarrisQuest. "Harris QuestRQ was built as part of a larger system, not a point solution. It unifies brand, reputation and communications signals into one coherent framework so leaders can see not just what is happening, but why and what to do next."
"Harris QuestRQ transforms reputation from a number you react to into a strategy you can execute, providing the clarity needed to build a more relevant, resilient, and enduring brand," concluded?Gardner."Backed by The Harris Poll's expertise, technology and consulting, we believe Harris QuestRQ sets a new standard for how reputation will be understood and managed in the years ahead."