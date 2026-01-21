The Harris Poll Launches QuestRQ for Reputation Intelligence

The Harris Poll today launched Harris QuestRQ (QRQ), a reputation and always-on corporate pulsing system that connects live firm reputation metrics to more than three decades of trended proprietary corporate ranking data from The Harris Poll's Reputation Quotient (RQ)?framework and its live?HarrisQuest?brand tracking platform within The Marketing Cloud.

With Harris QuestRQ, firms now can measure their reputation live in society, beyond their category, and against their own history. Corporate reputation movements captured in the moment can be linked to more than 75 metrics of brand health. With a proven framework measuring six key reputation dimensions—trust, vision, quality, relevance, ethics, and culture—Harris QuestRQ's self-service platform and live data pipeline empower leaders to act on insights instantly, directly connecting reputation shifts to brand investments and customizing the experience to drive strategic priorities.