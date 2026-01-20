Automation Anywhere Partners with OpenAI
Automation Anywhere, a provider of agentic artificial intelligence solutions, has partnered with OpenAI, bringing together Automation Anywhere's Process Reasoning Engine (PRE) with OpenAI advanced reasoning models.
Together, Automation Anywhere and OpenAI enable a full reasoning-to-action loop: OpenAI models for reasoning and interpretation, and PRE for governed execution inside enterprise environments.
"Traditional solutions automate work by following rigid steps, much like humans would, which often makes them brittle when things change," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and chairman of Automation Anywhere, in a statement. "Our agentic solutions are fundamentally different; they're designed for how AI agents work, enabling them to autonomously reason, solve problems, and adapt to changes, delivering exponentially greater ROI. With our Process Reasoning Engine and OpenAI's reasoning models, we're building agentic solutions that offer capabilities truly unlike anything in the market. It''s a true game changer."
"Automation Anywhere is showing what's next, AI that goes beyond automating tasks to redefining how work actually happens," said Giancarlo Lionetti, chief commercial officer of OpenAI, in a statement. "Together, we're embedding intelligence directly into core workflows so enterprises can move faster, work smarter, and drive meaningful outcomes."
"Most agentic initiatives fail because they're either too autonomous or too constrained," said Dustin Snell, senior vice president of agentic solutions at Automation Anywhere, in a statement. "What's different here is that we deliberately blend agentic reasoning, deterministic execution, and human judgment into a single, governed flow. That balance is what turns promising AI experiments into reliable production outcomes for the enterprise."