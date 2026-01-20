Omilia and Atento Partner on Conversational AI

Omilia, a provider of agentic artificial intelligence solutions for customer experience, and Atento, a provider of customer experience management and business transformation outsourcing services, are partnering to deliver conversational experiences at scale.

The partnership supports the evolution of Atento's portfolio, structured around AI Advance Insights, AI Agent Assist, and AI Agent. The alliance with Omilia deepens and accelerates Atento's AI Agent pillar by incorporating advanced agentic AI capabilities that enable virtual agents to reason, act, and learn autonomously throughout every interaction.

Omilia contributes advanced conversational and agentic AI technologies to automate complex customer interactions across voice and digital channels. Through advanced natural language understanding with intelligent orchestration across workflows and enterprise systems, the collaboration expands Atento's portfolio of intelligent bots and virtual agents.

As part of the agreement, Atento and Omilia will also collaborate across strategic markets to accelerate the adoption of conversational AI.