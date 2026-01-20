Omilia and Atento Partner on Conversational AI
Omilia, a provider of agentic artificial intelligence solutions for customer experience, and Atento, a provider of customer experience management and business transformation outsourcing services, are partnering to deliver conversational experiences at scale.
The partnership supports the evolution of Atento's portfolio, structured around AI Advance Insights, AI Agent Assist, and AI Agent. The alliance with Omilia deepens and accelerates Atento's AI Agent pillar by incorporating advanced agentic AI capabilities that enable virtual agents to reason, act, and learn autonomously throughout every interaction.
Omilia contributes advanced conversational and agentic AI technologies to automate complex customer interactions across voice and digital channels. Through advanced natural language understanding with intelligent orchestration across workflows and enterprise systems, the collaboration expands Atento's portfolio of intelligent bots and virtual agents.
As part of the agreement, Atento and Omilia will also collaborate across strategic markets to accelerate the adoption of conversational AI.
"This alliance reinforces our vision of delivering customer experiences powered by advanced AI, integrating market-leading Agentic AI capabilities into our AI Agent pillar," said Dimitrius Oliveira, CEO of Atento, in a statement. "Omilia's technology enables us to scale more autonomous, intelligent and outcome-driven virtual agents for our clients."
"Atento brings deep CX and BTO expertise together with a strong ambition for innovation," said Dimitris Vassos, CEO and co-founder of Omilia, in a statement. "Together, we support Atento's ambition to bring the power of agentic AI to organizations around the world, helping them transform customer interactions in a measurable and sustainable way."
