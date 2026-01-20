Anonymised Launches Audience Lift

Anonymised, providers of an artificial intelligence data platform for marketers, today launched Audience Lift to transform first-party data into intelligent, high-performance audiences across social and search platforms.

The new data product enriches first-party data with live interest and intent signals. Using Anonymised's privacy-by-design, on-device technology, Audience Lift creates multiple people-based audiences that unlock smarter look-alikes and diversified targeting. It also identifies which behaviors drive the highest conversion value and continuously refines targeting based on real-time performance feedback.