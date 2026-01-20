Anonymised Launches Audience Lift
Anonymised, providers of an artificial intelligence data platform for marketers, today launched Audience Lift to transform first-party data into intelligent, high-performance audiences across social and search platforms.
The new data product enriches first-party data with live interest and intent signals. Using Anonymised's privacy-by-design, on-device technology, Audience Lift creates multiple people-based audiences that unlock smarter look-alikes and diversified targeting. It also identifies which behaviors drive the highest conversion value and continuously refines targeting based on real-time performance feedback.
"We are excited to help clients move beyond single action-based seed audiences to multiple people-based audiences,"said Mattia Fosci, CEO of Anonymised, in a statement. "We've addressed a fundamental challenge in digital advertising: Most seed audiences are built from site visits, actions and conversions, leaving them behaviorally blind. This leads to audience saturation, rising CPMs, and declining performance. Audience Lift solves this by turning first-party data into intelligent audiences to become a performance growth engine. Audience Lift shows that when media and tech align with values and social impact, success takes on a different meaning."