NiCE Cognigy Unveils Simulator

NiCE today launched Cognigy Simulator, an artificial intelligence performance lab to help companies evaluate, test, deploy,and scale AI Agents across their customer experience operations.

Simulator provides an expansive simulation layer that uncovers opportunities, exposes blind spots, and strengthens AI Agents before they reach production, while also enabling continuous refinement as they operate and learn in the real world.

"AI Agents have become a catalyst for transforming customer experience operations," said Philipp Heltewig, general manager of NiCE Cognigy and chief AI officer, in a statement. "Simulator provides data-informed testing and reporting to help organizations understand AI agent performance and compliance alignment so organizations can make deployment decisions with confidence."

Simulator mirrors real audiences through digital twins that capture customer demographics, language, and intent variance. Within minutes, enterprises can spawn synthetic customers engaging simultaneously in thousands of realistic, adversarial, and edge-case interactions, revealing how customers react. Every simulation is scored against success criteria such as task completion, guardrail adherence, integration reliability, and experience quality.

Users can run large-scale agent evaluations with thousands of synthetic conversations via on-demand, scheduled, or automated regression tests and accelerate QA by auto-building scenarios with personas, missions, and success criteria from existing AI agents or transcripts.