Calabrio Launches Omni Agent Intelligence

Calabrio, a workforce and conversation intelligence company, today launched the Calabrio Omni Agent Intelligence.

The Calabrio Omni Agent Intelligence quality and AI intelligence feature is integrated within Calabrio ONE, providing a single, vendor-agnostic view of quality performance across human and AI agents. The solution supports all contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS), CRM, information technology service management, and AI agent platforms. Calabrio standardizes interaction data for a single view of all agents' impact on outcomes.

"With customer service now relying on a mix of people, AI agents and automation, it's clear we can't keep treating these parts separately," said Dave Rhodes, CEO of Calabrio, in a statement. "Omni Agent Intelligence lets leaders finally see the whole picture of how their teams and technology work together so they can raise the bar on quality, truly measure how AI is performing, and base decisions on real insight instead of guesswork. This is about moving forward with purpose as AI takes its place at the heart of service."

Omni Agent Intelligence is designed to govern performance across many stacks. It applies a shared quality framework to AI and human agents, while allowing criteria to be tailored by agent type. This allows organizations to score, compare and improve performance consistently across channels and technologies.

Omni Agent Intelligence connects AI-agent actions with human workload, sentiment, handle times and outcomes, enabling teams to spot issues like poor handoffs and automation problems early. This leads to greater AI accountability, improved customer experience and more efficient operations.

Delivered within Calabrio ONE, Omni Agent Intelligence elevates quality management into a true control tower for modern service operations, replacing fragile, custom business intelligence projects with a productized, governance intelligence layer owned by QM and CX teams.

Calabrio Omni Agent Intelligence helps companies do the following: