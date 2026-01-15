First Insight Launches Ellis for Mass Consumer Insights

First Insight, a consumer feedback company, has launched artificial intelligence growth tool Ellis to sift through thousands of consumer insights to make go-to-market decisions, letting retailers ask questions conversationally about products, pricing, and potential performance.

Powered by First Insight';s predictive retail large language model (LLM), Ellis can work with retailers during concept testing and beyond to tell them the optimal price for each item in their assortment, the ideal assortment size, the likely best sellers, items that audience segments or locations might prefer, what an optimal assortment would look like, and other trends directly informed bycustomer insights.