First Insight Launches Ellis for Mass Consumer Insights
First Insight, a consumer feedback company, has launched artificial intelligence growth tool Ellis to sift through thousands of consumer insights to make go-to-market decisions, letting retailers ask questions conversationally about products, pricing, and potential performance.
Powered by First Insight';s predictive retail large language model (LLM), Ellis can work with retailers during concept testing and beyond to tell them the optimal price for each item in their assortment, the ideal assortment size, the likely best sellers, items that audience segments or locations might prefer, what an optimal assortment would look like, and other trends directly informed bycustomer insights.
"For nearly 20 years, First Insight has helped retailers and brands predict pricing, product success, and assortment decisions by grounding them in real consumer feedback," said Greg Petro, CEO of First Insight, in a statement. "Ellis brings that same proven intelligence into the moment decisions are being made from the boardroom to line review to early concept development. Teams can now ask strategic and tactical questions and get clear, predictive answers instantly, helping them respond faster to trends, understand competitive dynamics, and get to market ahead of competitors."