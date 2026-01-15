Amplitude Acquires InfiniGrow
Amplitude has acquired InfiniGrow, an artificial intelligence marketing analytics company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The InfiniGrow team will help Amplitude evolve analytics from reporting on what already happened into actionable insights that help teams measure, forecast, and optimize the impact of marketing on revenue. InfiniGrow's AI-powered marketing analytics helps teams measure, forecast, and optimize how marketing drives revenue. With advanced what-if analysis and scenario modeling, marketers can explore tradeoffs, test assumptions, and iteratively plan and allocate budgets using AI-driven forecasts.
"InfiniGrow built AI to answer the hardest questions marketers face, and that's exactly what Amplitude does," said Spenser Skates, co-founder and CEO of Amplitude, in a statement. "Together, we're turning complex data into clear decisions teams can act on confidently."
"We built InfiniGrow to apply AI to the real decisions marketers face every day, grounded in clean and contextual customer journey data," said Daniel Meler, co-founder and CEO of InfiniGrow, in a statement. "Joining Amplitude allows us to scale that work and contribute to a broader AI analytics vision that empowers teams to act with confidence."