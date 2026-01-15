Amplitude Acquires InfiniGrow

Amplitude has acquired InfiniGrow, an artificial intelligence marketing analytics company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The InfiniGrow team will help Amplitude evolve analytics from reporting on what already happened into actionable insights that help teams measure, forecast, and optimize the impact of marketing on revenue. InfiniGrow's AI-powered marketing analytics helps teams measure, forecast, and optimize how marketing drives revenue. With advanced what-if analysis and scenario modeling, marketers can explore tradeoffs, test assumptions, and iteratively plan and allocate budgets using AI-driven forecasts.