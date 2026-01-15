Ketch Launches Opt-Out Sync

Ketch has launched Ketch Opt-Out Sync to help companies enforce consumer Do Not Sell or Share choices across every device, browser, and system where personal data is used.

Ketch Opt-Out Sync connects CMP banner interactions, DSR webform submissions, and back-end enforcement into an automated, unified workflow. Built on the Ketch Identity Sync framework, Opt-Out Sync recognizes consumers across logged-in and logged-out states, devices, and systems, applying the opt-out choice everywhere data flows, without forcing identity verification or duplicative workflows.

Key innovations in Ketch Opt-Out Sync include the following:

Single-action opt-out enforcement: Honor Do Not Sell or Share requests from one consumer action, without requiring identity verification or repeat submissions.

Adaptive opt-out experiences: Dynamic forms adjust based on context.

Unified workflows for all users: One connected opt-out workflow for both known and unknown users, eliminating separate Do Not Sell processes.

Automatically linked consent signals: Native connection between consent banners and webforms ensures opt-out choices are recognized and enforced consistently.

End-to-end enforcement with audit-ready proof: Back-end and downstream updates across CRM, CDP, advertising, and partner systems (including identity resolution providers and DSPs), supported by identity-based logs showing how and where each opt-out was enforced.