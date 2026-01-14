Amperity Introduces Audience Monetization

Amperity, provider of the Customer Data Cloud, today launched Audience Monetization to help companies unlock high-margin revenue from first-party customer data.

The solution combines artificial intelligence-assisted audience creation, automated syndication, and built-in governance to replace manual workflows

"Audience Monetization gives brands a new way to maximize the return on their customer data," said Grigori Melnik, chief product officer of Amperity, in a statement. "Brands get an easy-to-use solution that packages audiences with identity-grade accuracy, routes them to trusted marketplaces, and enforces the governance needed to meet rising privacy expectations globally. It is a modern and scalable way to compete in the next era of advertising."