-->
  • January 14, 2026

Amperity Introduces Audience Monetization

Amperity, provider of the Customer Data Cloud, today launched Audience Monetization to help companies unlock high-margin revenue from first-party customer data.

The solution combines artificial intelligence-assisted audience creation, automated syndication, and built-in governance to replace manual workflows

"Audience Monetization gives brands a new way to maximize the return on their customer data," said Grigori Melnik, chief product officer of Amperity, in a statement. "Brands get an easy-to-use solution that packages audiences with identity-grade accuracy, routes them to trusted marketplaces, and enforces the governance needed to meet rising privacy expectations globally. It is a modern and scalable way to compete in the next era of advertising."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Destination CRM on XDestination CRM on LinkedInDestination CRM on Facebook
Destination CRM on YouTube
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research