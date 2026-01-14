SymphonyAI Launches Next-Generation CINDE Merchandising Agents
SymphonyAI has launched CINDE Merchandising Agents that embed agentic artificial intelligence directly into weekly, promotional, launch, and reset workflows.
The CINDE Merchandising Agents bring autonomous, role-based intelligence to the decisions that drive in-store merchandising. They include the following:
- The Merchant Planner, for weekly sales insights and margin opportunities.
- The Promo Coach, for causal drivers and optimization of promotional effectiveness.
- The Launch Analyst, for early signals for new item success and correction.
- The Reset Advisor, for post-reset impact and next-step recommendations.
"With CINDE Merchandising Agents, retailers are no longer reacting to what happened last week; they're making profitable decisions while the week is still unfolding," said Manish Choudhary, president of retail at SymphonyAI, in a statement. "This is next-generation merchandising intelligence. Retailers don't want AI pilots; they want measurable ROI. These agents work exactly the way merchants work—weekly, promo-driven, launch-driven, and reset-driven, and they help teams catch margin impacts earlier, act faster, and drive consistent execution across every store."
"Merchandising is where retail margin is won or lost week by week and store by store," said Kumar Abhimanyu, senior vice president of strategic partnerships at SymphonyAI, in a statement. "With CINDE Merchandising Agents built on Microsoft Foundry, we're bringing agentic AI directly into the real decisions merchants make every week. Instead of waiting days to understand what happened, teams can see what's changing, understand why, and act immediately. That's what delivering a true return on intelligence looks like, turning insight into profitable action faster and more consistently across the entire merchandising cycle."
SymphonyAI uses Microsoft Foundry to build action-oriented, context-aware agents that continuously analyze performance, explain causal drivers, and recommend prioritized actions across every stage of merchandising.
"Retailers are looking for AI that delivers a true return on intelligence—systems that move beyond pilots and act as real margin multipliers," said Keith Mercier, vice president of worldwide retail and consumer goods industries at Microsoft, in a statement. "SymphonyAI's merchandising agents, built on Microsoft Foundry AI, bring that vision to life. By aligning intelligence to the rhythm of weekly retail decisions, they help merchants identify margin opportunities earlier and turn insight into profitable action."
