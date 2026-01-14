SymphonyAI Launches Next-Generation CINDE Merchandising Agents

SymphonyAI has launched CINDE Merchandising Agents that embed agentic artificial intelligence directly into weekly, promotional, launch, and reset workflows.

The CINDE Merchandising Agents bring autonomous, role-based intelligence to the decisions that drive in-store merchandising. They include the following:

"With CINDE Merchandising Agents, retailers are no longer reacting to what happened last week; they're making profitable decisions while the week is still unfolding," said Manish Choudhary, president of retail at SymphonyAI, in a statement. "This is next-generation merchandising intelligence. Retailers don't want AI pilots; they want measurable ROI. These agents work exactly the way merchants work—weekly, promo-driven, launch-driven, and reset-driven, and they help teams catch margin impacts earlier, act faster, and drive consistent execution across every store."

"Merchandising is where retail margin is won or lost week by week and store by store," said Kumar Abhimanyu, senior vice president of strategic partnerships at SymphonyAI, in a statement. "With CINDE Merchandising Agents built on Microsoft Foundry, we're bringing agentic AI directly into the real decisions merchants make every week. Instead of waiting days to understand what happened, teams can see what's changing, understand why, and act immediately. That's what delivering a true return on intelligence looks like, turning insight into profitable action faster and more consistently across the entire merchandising cycle."