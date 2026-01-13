ConvoGPT Unveils ConvoGPT OS

ConvoGPT has developed ConvoGPT OS, an artificial intelligence employee replacement system for sales, follow-ups, pipeline management, and deal execution.

"ConvoGPT OS is not a CRM, and it's not software meant to support humans," said Jeremy David, founder and CEO of ConvoGPT, in a statement. "It's an operating system where AI employees do the work end-to-end. Humans oversee outcomes, not tasks."

ConvoGPT OS deploys autonomous AI employees that ingest leads, initiate conversations, execute persistent follow-ups, update pipelines in real time, and move deals to close without human intervention. Contracts, payments, and deal actions are handled inside the platform with full visibility.

"There's no noise, no chasing people, and no manual cleanup," David added. "This is built for operators who want control without managing humans or living inside a CRM."

ConvoGPT also signed a multi-year enterprise partnership with ElevenLabs, an AI voice technology provider. Through this agreement, ConvoGPT becomes the platform delivering ElevenLabs-powered AI employees built specifically for individual businesses, with customized voices, personalities, and conversational intelligence tailored per client.