Google Cloud Launches Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience

Google Cloud has unveiled Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience (CX), an agentic solution to bring shopping and customer service together on a single intelligent interface for businesses, including retailers and restaurants.

The solution introduces prebuilt and configurable agents using Google's latest Gemini models. With Gemini Enterprise for CX, businesses can manage agents across the entire customer lifecycle, from initial product discovery to post-purchase resolution.

Gemini Enterprise for CX acts as a proactive digital concierge that allows businesses to deploy agents that use complex reasoning to understand intent and execute multi-step tasks on behalf of customers taking into account their preferences and consent.

"With Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience, we are combining the best of Google Cloud's AI and infrastructure with a business's own institutional intelligence to power a truly agentic commerce journey," said Darshan Kantak, vice president of applied AI at Google Cloud, in a statement. "By bridging the gap between sales and service, businesses can deliver premium, personalized experiences from initial discovery to post-purchase support, driving the customer delight that scales long-term loyalty and value."

Gemini Enterprise for CX includes a new Shopping agent that delivers a complete end-to-end solution, connecting frontend interfaces like chat and voice, directly to backend tools. It expands beyond simple chatbots by handling complex requests through the following:

Complex reasoning with an agent that acts like an expert who understands specific needs based on individual shoppers' consent.

Multimodal interactions through the Shopping agent that can understand image, video, and voice inputs.

Consented actions that can provide options based on past shopping history, take into account real-time product availability, and upon consent, add items to carts and handle checkout.

Google Cloud is also introducing Customer Experience Agent Studio, which allows businesses to build, test, and deploy personalized multimodal support agents at scale. Customer Experience Agent Studio is part of Gemini Enterprise for CX and connects directly with the Shopping agent, to ensure every support interaction is informed by historical context.

Key support agents built with Customer Experience Agent Studio and additional support capabilities of Gemini Enterprise for CX include:

Active problem solving: These agents go beyond sharing information to orchestrate complex actions across internal systems. For instance, if a customer is dissatisfied with a beauty purchase, the agent can perform a shade-matching assessment, trigger a replacement from local inventory, and apply a goodwill credit in one interaction.

Intuitive multimodal interactions: Agents deliver natural language support across phone, mobile, and web in over 40 languages, switching between them With visual processing capabilities, they can "see" what a shopper sees, such as a photo of a damaged appliance, to resolve issues instantly.

Human-assisted support: The platform provides real-time contextual guidance to live representatives to accelerate resolution. Additionally, personalized simulations allow businesses to rapidly onboard and upskill staff through AI-driven training.

Real-time analysis and quality assurance: New features enable businesses to uncover customer service trends with natural language like "What is causing the spike in handle time for billing inquiries?" To ensure quality, a new feature can also auto-score customer conversations with conditional scorecards that adapt to conversation context, ensuring agents are graded accurately and fairly.

Businesses can deploy these agents by using new AI-builds-AI capabilities that turn chat transcripts and documents into functioning agents. With a visual drag-and-drop canvas to build and launch support workflows in just a few days, employees of any skill level can launch sophisticated AI with near-zero human engineering.

Building on its drive-thru success with fast food retailers, Google Cloud's enhanced Food Ordering agent is also now part of the Gemini Enterprise for CX. For restaurants seeking to elevate customer experience, the multimodal and multilingual Food Ordering agent offers conversational AI capabilities across multiple channels including mobile apps, websites, telephone, kiosks, and in-car systems.