Billtrust Launches Agentic VoIP

Billtrust, a provider of B2B accounts receivable workflow and payment software, has launched Agentic VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) embedded in the Billtrust Collections workspace.

By integrating internet-based calling, real-time transcription, and AI-generated summaries directly into the Collections platform, Billtrust Agentic VoIP includes the following:

One-click calling;

Live transcription;

AI summaries;

Automated follow-up tasks.

Centralized call data and contextual insights.

Auditable call records feeding into Collections Analytics.