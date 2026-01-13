Billtrust Launches Agentic VoIP
Billtrust, a provider of B2B accounts receivable workflow and payment software, has launched Agentic VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) embedded in the Billtrust Collections workspace.
By integrating internet-based calling, real-time transcription, and AI-generated summaries directly into the Collections platform, Billtrust Agentic VoIP includes the following:
- One-click calling;
- Live transcription;
- AI summaries;
- Automated follow-up tasks.
- Centralized call data and contextual insights.
- Auditable call records feeding into Collections Analytics.
"Agentic VoIP represents the next step in our evolution from workflow automation to intelligent engagement," said Lee An Schommer, chief product officer of Billtrust, in a statement. "While competitors are racing toward fully autonomous calling, Billtrust's human-first approach ensures compliance, trust, and personalization which are critical factors for collections success."