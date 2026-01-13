Jumpmind Launches CX Connect with Integrated Payments

Jumpmind, a provider of retail solutions, has integrated payments within customer-facing interactive displays through its launch of Jumpmind CX Connect with Integrated Payments.

The interactive display delivers personalized content, offers, and experiences for customers via a touch screen, while store associates scan items for purchase. Shoppers can self-identify and/or sign up for loyalty programs, receive personalized offers, see recommended products, and donate to charity campaigns. CX Connect also helps with the private-label credit card application process, repeat delivery orders, and warranty sign ups.

CX Connect runs on any tablet running iOS, Android, or Chrome OS and is compatible with multiple payment providers.