Treasure Data Launches Marketing Super Agent

Treasure Data has launched Marketing Super Agent, an artificial intelligence marketer built directly into Treasure Data's AI Marketing Cloud. It delivers a fully orchestrated, multi-agent marketing system that handles identity-informed audience intelligence, strategy, creative, activation, and real-time optimization in one governed enterprise workspace.

Part of Treasure Data AI Marketing Cloud, Marketing Super Agent aligns with Treasure Data Intelligent CDP. It is platform-agnostic to support any martech stack and turns user intent into an orchestrated marketing workflow . Marketers simply enter a prompt, such as "Turn this brief into a campaign plan with channels, audiences, and timelines," or "Find the right audience and GTM strategy for our new product."

Powered by a Super Agent Orchestrator, Marketing Super Agent dynamically assembles specialist task agents such as deep research, sentiment analysis, persona creation, competitor intelligence, concept development, channel-specific ad generation, and more. Every AI agent collaborates through a live in-session memory layer, understands context, builds explainable reasoning chains, and executes multi-step marketing work.

The Marketing Super Agent includes the following:

Strategy: Identity-informed research and analysis, competitive intelligence, persona modeling built on unified customer profiles, creative strategy and brief development, B2C campaign evaluation and B2B proposal refinement, internal document analysis, journey mapping, and positioning grounded in first-party behavioral signals.

Creative: Data-informed campaign concepting, personalized ad copy creation, and platform-specific creative development aligned to audience attributes, intent, and lifecycle stage.

Execution: CDP-native email and journey creation, audience activation across channels, and real-time orchestration powered by governed customer data and persistent identity resolution.