Bloomreach Announces Loomi Connect

Bloomreach, a personalization technology provider, has launched Loomi Connect, making its product discovery technology available through the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Loomi Connect brings e-commerce search intelligence directly into ChatGPT and other conversational artificial intelligence platforms. As a result, the same algorithms and data points that drive conversions on retail sites can now power how products appear in AI conversations.

Loomi Connect integrates Bloomreach's product discovery technology directly into ChatGPT apps built on the OpenAI marketplace. As product catalogs are surfaced in ChatGPT, they are powered by the same performance data and fine-tuned algorithms that drive companies' on-site search. Loomi Connect also captures interaction data and feeds it back into customer profiles, enabling personalization to flow between e-commerce sites and conversational channels.