Five9 Expands Google Cloud Partnership

Five9 has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud and launched a joint Enterprise CX AI solution that helps large companies connect with customers so they can deliver seamless, intelligent, and AI-driven customer experiences.

The integrated solution combines the Five9 AI-Infused Intelligent CX Platform with Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience (GECX) and advanced AI services, including Google's Gemini models and Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform. Together, these technologies create an integrated experience to deliver intelligent, personalized, and seamless interactions across every channel. It will provide a seamless user experience for agents, supervisors, and administrators that unites contact center workflows, analytics, and AI assistance.

"Enterprises today, including the largest brands in the world, are looking for an end-to-end platform that connects data, AI, and humans to turn every interaction into a meaningful outcome," said Mike Burkland, chairman and CEO of Five9, in a statement. "By combining Five9's market-leading, AI-driven platform with Google Cloud's leadership in AI and data innovation, we're making it easier than ever for businesses to deliver smarter, more personalized customer experiences." "Digital transformation requires technology that helps businesses solve complex challenges unique to their industry, especially in the realm of customer engagement," said Kevin Ichhpurani, president of global ecosystem and channels at Google Cloud, in a statement. "By utilizing Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience and Google's Gemini models with Five9's unique intelligent CX platforms, Five9 is providing a unified, AI-led CX platform that can improve customer experiences and move the intelligent contact center industry forward."

Through the expanded partnership, customers and partners can purchase Five9 directly through Google Cloud Marketplace.

In addition to this partnership, Five9 is also deepening its commitment to Google Cloud's AI infrastructure by running key internal enterprise workloads on Google Cloud. Five9 is using Gemini Enterprise to drive greater efficiency across sales, legal operations, customer success, and business operations management.