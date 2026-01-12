Tredence Unveils Agentic Commerce Accelerators

Tredence, a data science and artificial intelligence solutions provider, today launched Agentic Commerce Accelerators that serve as configurable starting points to design, build, and scale agent-driven shopping experiences.

Tredence's Agentic Commerce accelerators provide a 'System of Agents' that understands shoppers' intent and orchestrates personalized experiences across the end-to-end shopping journey. They include the following:

Cosmos Customer Intelligence Agent, which builds advanced customer intelligence by understanding behaviors, predicting customer actions, and modeling shopper preferences to enable real-time personalization.

Personalized Content Generation Agent, which generates on-brand, multi-modal personalized content (text, product description, image, video) in real time.

Contextual Search Agent, which moves beyond basic keyword search to implement more question-driven and contextual search that enables customers to find products.

Shopper Concierge Agent, a generative AI shopping assistant that supports shoppers with relevant insights and product recommendations.

Customer Engagement Agent, which orchestrates cross-channel messaging to drive conversions and long-term value.

"Commerce today, is turning towards Agentic systems that can sense, reason and act with velocity and accuracy. And the next phase of commerce will be defined by how intelligence is architected into the end-to-end shopper journey," said Sumit Mehra, chief technology officer and co-founder of Tredence, in a statement. "Our Agentic Commerce Solution accelerators are designed to operationalize that shift, helping retailers turn real-time intelligence into meaningful and personalized customer engagements. Through our accelerators, retailers will create experiences on the go that go beyond traditional personalization to an exclusive & tailored engagement."

Tredence is launching its suite of Agentic Commerce Accelerators first on Google Cloud.