Cordial Introduces Email Produiction Agent and Data Intelligence Agent

Cordial, a provider of messaging for marketing teams, today rolled out two artificial intelligence agents to automate marketing work and infuse insights directly into execution.

The Email Production Agent handles email marketing work, including personalization, audience logic, message orchestration, and measurement. It builds complete emails using production-grade tools designed to run inside live campaigns, not simplified prompts or static templates. Outputs are validated against real customer profiles before they run.

The Data Intelligence Agent works against the same understanding of intent, monitoring campaign and audience performance as it happens. It identifies emerging trends, surfaces issues early enough to act, and recommends next actions while campaigns are still running.

Both agents operate within Cordial's governed agent framework. Each agent is configured with explicit tools, built-in quality checks, controlled retries, and enforceable guardrails tied to brand and campaign standards. Outputs are continuously checked and corrected.

Cordial Agents are also designed to work together. Agents collaborate through shared context and agent-to-agent communication, while humans can participate directly by providing briefs and artifacts.