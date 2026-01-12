Algolia Partners with Microsoft to Drive Real-Time Product Data
Algolia, providers of the AI Search and Retrieval Platform, is partnering with Microsoft to provide retailers and their suppliers with greater influence, accuracy, and visibility in artificial intelligence-driven shopping experiences.
The collaboration integrates Algolia's real-time enriched product attributes (product data, inventory availability, and product pricing) into Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft Bing Shopping, and Microsoft Edge, helping companies ensure their products appear correctly and competitively across emerging AI discovery surfaces.
Through the collaboration, Algolia customers gain greater influence over how their products are represented across Microsoft digital sites. They benefit from enhanced brand control and stronger context awareness within Copilot, Bing Shopping, and Edge, backed by fresher, deeper, and more accurate product data.
"AI has changed how consumers shop, and retailers want a voice in how their products appear in that new world. Together with Microsoft, we're ensuring retailers don't lose control of their story as shopping moves into agentic and conversational experiences on off-site/off-property sites." said Piyush Patel, chief ecosystem officer of Algolia, in a statement. "The integration also reduces the risk of out-of-stock or stale offers being surfaced to shoppers, strengthening trust in AI-powered experiences. In addition, these insights help shape merchandising strategies and strengthen retail media performance."
Jennifer Myers, head of strategic partnerships for Microsoft Shopping added: "Retailers shouldn';t be forced to adapt to opaque AI systems, instead they should help shape them. Algolia's real-time data foundation helps us deliver trustworthy, high-quality shopping experiences across Copilot, Bing, and Edge."