Algolia Partners with Microsoft to Drive Real-Time Product Data

Algolia, providers of the AI Search and Retrieval Platform, is partnering with Microsoft to provide retailers and their suppliers with greater influence, accuracy, and visibility in artificial intelligence-driven shopping experiences.

The collaboration integrates Algolia's real-time enriched product attributes (product data, inventory availability, and product pricing) into Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft Bing Shopping, and Microsoft Edge, helping companies ensure their products appear correctly and competitively across emerging AI discovery surfaces.

Through the collaboration, Algolia customers gain greater influence over how their products are represented across Microsoft digital sites. They benefit from enhanced brand control and stronger context awareness within Copilot, Bing Shopping, and Edge, backed by fresher, deeper, and more accurate product data.