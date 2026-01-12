CallTrackingMetrics Rebrands to CTM

CallTrackingMetrics, a conversation analytics company, has rebranded to CTM, which it says reflects its evolution into an artificial intelligence-driven communications intelligence platform. The refreshed CTM brand signals its shift from a call analytics provider to a platform built to interpret and optimize every customer conversation across all channels.

"Our evolution to CTM reflects the reality of what the platform has become," said Todd Fisher, the company's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "We help businesses understand what's happening in their conversations and use that intelligence to target better, support customers faster and remove complexity from operations. As AI continues to reshape how people interact with software, we're building toward a future where users can simply tell CTM what they want and the system configures itself."

"This change is really an expansion, not a departure," said Laure Fisher, its chief operating officer and co-founder, in a statement. "Customers have known us as CTM for years, and the new brand gives us room to grow into the broader problem-solving platform we've become. Our focus has always been community, learning and impact, and the rebrand reinforces that. We're excited to share a clearer, more modern expression of who we are and where we're headed."