AI Agents Poised to Reshape Sales, Gartner Says

By 2028, artificial intelligence agents will outnumber human sellers by tenfold, but less than 40 percent of sellers will report that AI agents have improved their productivity, according to Gartner.

As AI agents become ubiquitous, sales leaders should move beyond simply increasing the number of bots and instead focus on integrating AI into cohesive strategies that prioritize data quality, process automation, and user experience, the firm said.

Without a disciplined approach, organizations risk overwhelming sellers and missing out on the true benefits of AI, it said further in a new report.

"AI agents are everywhere, but there’s a value ceiling," said Melissa Hilbert, a vice president analyst in the Gartner Sales Practice. "Beyond a certain point, more AI does not mean more productivity. In fact, layering additional prompts and tools onto already complex workflows risks overwhelming sellers and accelerating burnout."

In light of these findings, Gartner's recommendations for sales leaders include the following:

Redefine Success Metrics: Shift from traditional productivity measures to performance metrics that capture both human and AI contributions, including relationship-building and emotional intelligence.

Pilot and Refine AI Solutions: Launch targeted AI initiatives with clear objectives, monitor outcomes, and continuously refine approaches based on seller and buyer feedback.

Prioritize Data Quality and Process Optimization: Ensure foundational data is accurate and processes are streamlined before scaling AI deployments, maximizing the impact of automation.

Invest in Seller Enablement: Provide ongoing training to help sellers adapt to AI tools, focusing on collaboration between human expertise and AI-driven insights.

Enhance Buyer Experience: Use AI to automate routine tasks, freeing sellers to focus on delivering personalized, high-value interactions that drive customer loyalty.