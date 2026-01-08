Amperity Introduces Customer Data Agent

Amperity, a customer data cloud provider, today introduced its Customer Data Agent, an artificial iontelligence agent that combines AI insights with actionable results.

Built on unified customer data, the Customer Data Agent provides marketers with conversational, natural-language access to unified and trusted customer data to explore insights, make decisions, and turn those decisions into activation-ready segments and journeys.

Powered by Amperity's patented identity resolution, the Customer Data Agent operates on a complete view of the customer using unified and real-time customer profiles rather than fractured system-level records. It orchestrates specialized agents for segmentation, journey design, and analytics.

Marketing teams can simply ask for what they need, such as the following:

"Build me a segment of high-value customers likely to repurchase this quarter."

"Design a journey for first-time buyers with declining engagement."

"Show me which customer groups are driving the most incremental revenue."

The Agent then produces the answer and can route it directly into activation, measurement, or optimization.