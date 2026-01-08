Syspro Partners with SugarCRM
Syspro, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions provider, and SugarCRM, provider of a sales automation platform, are partnering to give manufacturers and distributors precision selling capabilities.
The solution, called Sugar for Syspro, introduces a standardized integration between Syspro ERP and SugarCRM. It provides Syspro and Sugar customers with a single, connected system of record across operations and revenue functions.
By fully integrating with Syspro ERP, Sugar unifies product, customer, order, and service data to guide reps.
"Our customers want technology partners who understand their world and work together on their behalf," said Johan DuToit, senior vice president of strategic growth at Syspro, in a statement. "By combining SugarCRM's deep revenue intelligence with Syspro's purpose-built operational backbone, customers will get clarity, speed, and a more connected way to grow. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering modern, AI-enabled capabilities without the integration burden that has traditionally slowed down digital transformation."
"Manufacturers and distributors must quickly adapt to changing customer needs, product availability and market shifts. Siloed systems and disconnected data slow business and negatively impact customer experience," said Andrew White, senior vice president of global partnerships at SugarCRM, in a statement. "With Sugar for Syspro, sales teams now spend their time proactively, where it matters most, benefiting from a clear understanding of their customers, prospects and business opportunities."
