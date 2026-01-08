Syspro Partners with SugarCRM

Syspro, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions provider, and SugarCRM, provider of a sales automation platform, are partnering to give manufacturers and distributors precision selling capabilities.

The solution, called Sugar for Syspro, introduces a standardized integration between Syspro ERP and SugarCRM. It provides Syspro and Sugar customers with a single, connected system of record across operations and revenue functions.

By fully integrating with Syspro ERP, Sugar unifies product, customer, order, and service data to guide reps.