Teneo.ai Launches Agentic AI for Airlines
Teneo.ai, a customer service automation provider, has expanded its Teneo 8 platform with AI Agents for the airline industry.
Designed for high-stakes, real-time operations, Teneo Enterprise Agentic AI combines large language model-driven conversations with a deterministic intelligence layer and multi-LLM orchestration so airlines can scale automation across voice and digital channels without sacrificing control, accuracy, or protection of personally identifiable information.
"Luggage and loyalty programs are where customer trust is won or lost," said Per Ottosson, CEO of Teneo.ai, in a statement. "Passengers want immediate, accurate updates when a bag is delayed, and clear answers when they want to redeem their points. With Teneo 8, airlines can eliminate the risk of incorrect answers by grounding interactions in deterministic controls and real-time back-end data while maintaining the governance, privacy, and reliability required in aviation."
Teneo 8 supports the highest-impact airline service flows, including disruption recovery and day-of-travel operations:
|Journey Stage
|Use Cases
|What the AI Agent Handles
|Pre-Trip
|Booking, payment and confirmations; changes, cancellations and refunds.
|Flight search and booking guidance, payment troubleshooting, confirmation recovery, itinerary retrieval, receipts and duplicate charge routing; policy-aware itinerary changes, cancellation flows, refund eligibility, vouchers/credits, fees and exceptions.
|Day of Travel
|Flight status and proactive alerts; check-in, boarding and seats; disruption recovery and rebooking, irregular operations.
|Departure/arrival updates, delays/cancellations, gate changes, connection risk guidance and proactive notifications; online check-in guidance, boarding pass delivery, seat selection, paid seat changes and cabin upgrades; alternative options, reaccommodation guidance, rebooking flows, updated confirmations and boarding passes.
|Post-Trip
|Luggage tracking and proactive updates; luggage issues and claims.
|Tracking status, delivery timelines, tracing guidance and self-service next steps; luggage allowances/fees, delayed/lost/damaged luggage intake, claim creation, required info capture, policy guidance and case status follow-up.
|Loyalty
|Frequent flyer account support; redemptions and loyalty troubleshooting.
|Points balance and tier benefits, profile/account help, missing miles intake and tracking; redemption guidance, eligibility checks, troubleshooting common redemption issues and reward booking changes.
|Assistance
|Accessibility and special services.
|PRM services, medical needs, unaccompanied minors, special assistance coordination and confirmations.
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned