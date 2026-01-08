Teneo.ai Launches Agentic AI for Airlines

Teneo.ai, a customer service automation provider, has expanded its Teneo 8 platform with AI Agents for the airline industry.

Designed for high-stakes, real-time operations, Teneo Enterprise Agentic AI combines large language model-driven conversations with a deterministic intelligence layer and multi-LLM orchestration so airlines can scale automation across voice and digital channels without sacrificing control, accuracy, or protection of personally identifiable information.

"Luggage and loyalty programs are where customer trust is won or lost," said Per Ottosson, CEO of Teneo.ai, in a statement. "Passengers want immediate, accurate updates when a bag is delayed, and clear answers when they want to redeem their points. With Teneo 8, airlines can eliminate the risk of incorrect answers by grounding interactions in deterministic controls and real-time back-end data while maintaining the governance, privacy, and reliability required in aviation."

Teneo 8 supports the highest-impact airline service flows, including disruption recovery and day-of-travel operations: