UserTesting Acquires User Interviews

UserTesting, a provider of customer insights, has acquired User Interviews, providers of a participant recruitment platform for user research, market research, and artificial intelligence training. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"As companies reimagine their products and experiences to win in the AI era, the need for trusted customer insights has never been greater," said Eric Johnson, CEO of UserTesting, in a statement. "By bringing UserTesting and User Interviews together, we're creating the fastest and most reliable way for teams to understand their customers and make better, smarter decisions with confidence."

"We started User Interviews to help organizations hear from the people that matter most to their businesses," said Basel Fakhoury, CEO of User Interviews, in a statement. "Combining User Interviews' panel capabilities with UserTesting's platform gives enterprises a more scalable, trusted way to access the right audiences and turn insights into action."