Bloomreach Moves Its Marketing and Search to AWS Marketplace
Bloomreach, a personalization technology provider, has made its marketing and search solutions powered by its Loomi AI available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace and integrated its tools with technology stacks built on Amazon Web Services.
Now, directly within the AWS Marketplace, businesses can discover and deploy these Loomi AI-powered tools from Bloomreach.
"We are thrilled to add Bloomreach's solutions to AWS Marketplace. This milestone expands our commitment to meeting customers where they are and making our solutions more accessible to the vast number of businesses leveraging AWS infrastructure," said Rachel Fefer, vice president of global strategic independent software vendors and partnerships at Bloomreach, in a statement.
