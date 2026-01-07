StackAdapt Launches In-Platform NPI Targeting and Measurement

StackAdapt, a marketing and advertising technology provider, has launched in-platform National Provider Identifier (NPI) Targeting and Measurement to help advertisers deterministically target and measure one-to-one campaigns with healthcare professionals (HCPs) using NPI data, running privacy-safe, performance-driven campaigns across channels within a single self-serve platform.

StackAdap's new in-platform capabilities eliminate the need for third-party handoffs or managed service activation. Advertisers can now upload NPI lists; forecast campaign performance; create HCP segments; activate across connected TV, display, native, audio, and video; and access daily impression-level reporting, all in one place.

Key capabilities include the following:

Verified Precision – Upload custom NPI lists and build HCP audiences by specialty, clinical behavior, and geography.

Advanced HCP Segmentation – Refine targeting with granular HCP filters such as medical specialty, treatment behavior patterns, and regional practice data.

Multi-Channel Reach – Execute fully integrated HCP campaigns across CTV, display, native, audio, and video from a single platform.

Real-Time Measurement – Access HIPAA-compliant, impression-level reporting at the NPI level to evaluate and optimize performance with unmatched granularity.

Self-Serve Efficiency – Streamline campaign setup and optimization workflows to reduce friction and accelerate time to launch.