StackAdapt Launches In-Platform NPI Targeting and Measurement
StackAdapt, a marketing and advertising technology provider, has launched in-platform National Provider Identifier (NPI) Targeting and Measurement to help advertisers deterministically target and measure one-to-one campaigns with healthcare professionals (HCPs) using NPI data, running privacy-safe, performance-driven campaigns across channels within a single self-serve platform.
StackAdap's new in-platform capabilities eliminate the need for third-party handoffs or managed service activation. Advertisers can now upload NPI lists; forecast campaign performance; create HCP segments; activate across connected TV, display, native, audio, and video; and access daily impression-level reporting, all in one place.
Key capabilities include the following:
- Verified Precision – Upload custom NPI lists and build HCP audiences by specialty, clinical behavior, and geography.
- Advanced HCP Segmentation – Refine targeting with granular HCP filters such as medical specialty, treatment behavior patterns, and regional practice data.
- Multi-Channel Reach – Execute fully integrated HCP campaigns across CTV, display, native, audio, and video from a single platform.
- Real-Time Measurement – Access HIPAA-compliant, impression-level reporting at the NPI level to evaluate and optimize performance with unmatched granularity.
- Self-Serve Efficiency – Streamline campaign setup and optimization workflows to reduce friction and accelerate time to launch.
"Pharmaceutical marketers need more than reach. They need compliance, accuracy, and agility," said Giuseppe La Rocca, vice president of enterprise sales at StackAdapt, in a statement. "With in-platform NPI Targeting and Measurement, we are offering a smarter way to engage individual HCPs, optimize in real time, and eliminate the operational delays tied to manual list management or third-party handoffs. It is a major step forward for anyone looking to streamline complex HCP campaigns rapidly, and it sets the stage for even more innovation in healthcare advertising."