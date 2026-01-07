Birdzi Unveils Journey to Help Grocers Create Custom Shopper Journeys
Birdzi, providers of an adaptive retail intelligence platform for supermarkets, has launched Journey to help grocers drive personalization and customer engagement.
Birdzi Journey enables retailers to deliver real-time, behavior-based offers. For new customers, lapsed shoppers, or those who have exhibited other changes in their shopping habits, Journey listens and responds with highly relevant and targeted offers that drive growth and customer loyalty.
Additionally, Journey allows grocery retailers to collaborate with their partners to support and strengthen retail media efforts. And by monitoring inflection points in shopper lifecycles, Journey activates campaigns to acquire, retain, and grow shoppers. Journey also provides deep visibility into customer lifetime value, identifies high-potential segments, and enables targeted incentives.
"Hampered by the limited data brands can receive from their retail partners, Journey was designed to break down existing barriers to provide true personalization and outreach," said Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder of Birdzi, in a statement. "Journey allows retailers to move from data to insights to action faster in a way that is highly measurable and targeted, effectively bringing intelligent automation to brand and category building."