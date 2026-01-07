Birdzi Unveils Journey to Help Grocers Create Custom Shopper Journeys

Birdzi, providers of an adaptive retail intelligence platform for supermarkets, has launched Journey to help grocers drive personalization and customer engagement.

Birdzi Journey enables retailers to deliver real-time, behavior-based offers. For new customers, lapsed shoppers, or those who have exhibited other changes in their shopping habits, Journey listens and responds with highly relevant and targeted offers that drive growth and customer loyalty.

Additionally, Journey allows grocery retailers to collaborate with their partners to support and strengthen retail media efforts. And by monitoring inflection points in shopper lifecycles, Journey activates campaigns to acquire, retain, and grow shoppers. Journey also provides deep visibility into customer lifetime value, identifies high-potential segments, and enables targeted incentives.