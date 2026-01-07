TiVo Ads Launches Home Screen Features

TiVo, a subsidiary of Xperi, has added to its home screen user interface to help advertisers reach highly engaged consumers across the TV viewing experience.

The new offerings from TiVo Ads help advertisers unlock unique monetization opportunities on smart TV home screens, including full screen video advertisements and shoppable QR codes.

TiVo Ads provides a global, diversified platform across smart TV, linear TV, and over-the-top environments. With a footprint spanning more than 100 TV brands, dozens of operators, and more than 5.3 million monthly active users, TiVo Ads enables advertisers to connect with consumers wherever they watch.