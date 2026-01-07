Optable Launches Planner Agent for Advertising

Optable, a provider of identity resolution and audience activation for publishers, has launched Optable Planner Agent, an agentic artificial intelligence solution that automates publisher ad planning.

Built on open standards, including the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Ad Context Protocol (AdCP), Planner Agent works seamlessly across identity, audience, and activation workflows. It reads requests for proposales, interprets campaign goals, builds audience segments from first-party and third-party data signals, recommends inventory packages, and activates campaigns, all with human-in-the-loop controls.

"Publishers have been telling us for years that ad planning is broken; it's too slow, too manual, and too dependent on heroic efforts from overworked teams," said Bosko Milekic, chief product officer of Optable, in a statement. "Planner Agent represents our vision for how AI should work in advertising: intelligent automation that amplifies human expertise rather than replacing it. By building on open standards like AdCP, we're ensuring that publishers can participate in the agentic future on their own terms, with full transparency and control. This isn't just about making one workflow faster; it's about fundamentally reimagining how publishers can compete and scale their businesses in an AI-driven ecosystem."

Planner Agent operates through the following six-step process: