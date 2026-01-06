Paytronix Introduces SMS Enrollment and SMS Enrollment Verification

Paytronix, a provider of guest engagement solutions, has launched SMS Enrollment for Convenience Stores and SMS Enrollment Verification for both Restaurants and Convenience Stores, two capabilities to simplify loyalty program enrollment and protect program integrity.

SMS Enrollment removes friction to recruitment at fuel pumps and point-of-sale systems and allows Paytronix customers to manage loyalty recruitment in seconds using only their phone numbers.

SMS Enrollment Verification adds a fraud prevention layer by requiring guests to verify their mobile numbers with one-time codes during signup. After verification, participating guests' phone numbers are logged to prevent multiple accounts leveraging the same phone number.