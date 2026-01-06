Koddi Expands AI Capabilities

Koddi, providers of a commerce media platform, has added artificial intelligence-powered capabilities to layer intelligence into day-to-day commerce media operations.

These new capabilities include enhanced predictive guidance, actionable campaign intelligence alerts, and outcome-based recommendations to fully understand campaign strategy and performance.

The new AI-powered enhancements include the following:

Natural Language Reporting that lets teams query performance in plain language, directly within the platform and the collaboration tools they already use.

Media Planning that automatically optimizes budgets behind the scenes across multiple commerce media channels within a single environment. This cross-channel planning capability gives advertisers clearer visibility into how spend is distributed and how each channel contributes to performance.

Forecasting that delivers outcome-based guidance and insights leveraging AI to analyze historical performance and current signals. Teams can model scenarios and understand how actions, such as budget changes, impact market position and performance.

Campaign Intelligence Alerts that surface critical performance signals automatically via the platform or email when campaigns are at risk or opportunities emerge, along with recommendations for next steps. Networks can also use the platform to send customized notifications directly to individual advertisers.