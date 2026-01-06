Zeta Global Partners with OpenAI

Zeta Global is partnering with OpenAI to power the conversational intelligence and agentic applications behind Athena by Zeta, its superintelligent agent for marketing.

Athena adapts to each user's goals and working style, instantly transforming questions into actionable answers. Athena brings answer-driven intelligence directly into marketing workflows.

"Zeta shows how advanced AI moves beyond insight and into action," said Giancarlo Lionetti, chief commercial officer of OpenAI, in a statement. "By working together, we are bringing agentic intelligence directly into everyday marketing workflows, helping enterprises move faster and act with confidence." "We've formed many partnerships throughout Zeta's history, but none will be more instrumental than the one we are embarking on with OpenAI," said David Steinberg, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Zeta Global, in a statement. "AI is moving from the edges of marketing to the center of how enterprises operate, and Athena embodies that shift. It transforms the Zeta Marketing Platform into an intelligent operating system for growth, one that can listen, reason, and act on behalf of marketers. Together with OpenAI, we're making this new way of working easy to adopt and scale so brands can move faster, spend smarter, and win the moments that matter most."

Zeta also today introduced the first two agentic applications, Insights and Advisor, for Athena by Zeta.

Insights with Athena is a conversational, answers-driven analytics app that delivers instant access to trends, audience opportunities, emerging growth segments, and user-ready dashboards. CMOs can ask a question and get insight in seconds, complete with the performance drivers behind it.

Advisor with Athena is a goal-driven optimization app that constantly scans campaigns and recommends the next-best actions or executes them automaticall, based on business objectives such as revenue growth, operating efficiency, customer retention, or user engagement.