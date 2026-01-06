PubMatic Launches AgenticOS for Agent-to-Agent Advertising

PubMatic, an advertising tech company delivering digital advertising performance, today launched PubMatic AgenticOS, an operating system to orchestrate autonomous, agent-to-agent advertising across premium digital environments. AgenticOS provides a system-level layer that allows agents to plan, transact, and optimize programmatic advertising.

With AgenticOS, advertisers define objectives, guardrails, brand-safety requirements, and creative parameters in their preferred large language model interface. PubMatic's platform then operationalizes that intent through a coordinated set of intelligent agents that plan, execute, and optimize campaigns continuously within defined guardrails.

AgenticOS runs on NVIDIA-accelerated computing and is embedded within PubMatic's global infrastructure. It is built on PubMatic's Architecture of Advertising Intelligence, a three-layer framework to support autonomous decision-making responsibly and at global scale.

PubMatic is also launching the Agentic AI Acceleration Program, a focused initiative to help advertisers, agencies, publishers, and partners move from early testing to live agentic workflows within weeks.