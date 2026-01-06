LiveRamp Expands its Marketplace to Data, Models, and Agents for AI Use Cases

LiveRamp, a data collaboration partner, has expanded its Data Marketplace to include data and models for artificial intelligence. Clients can now license data to train AI, license third-party AI models, and gain access to partners' AI-powered applications and agents.

LiveRamp's expanded Marketplace provides governed access to premium data and intelligence for AI use cases, ensuring every interaction is authenticated, purpose-bound, and auditable. Data partners can license their datasets and models with full control and visibility over how, where, and by whom their assets are used, while marketers can power AI use cases, all from one place.

LiveRamp's Data Marketplace now covers three crucial AI use cases for advertising and marketing:

Securely discover, license, and integrate rich, permissioned datasets across consumer behavior, commerce, media engagement, and transaction signals.

License partners' AI models and leverage their first-party data without sensitive information moving or being exposed. Marketers can add valuable partner intelligence and modeling to their own data.

Access partner applications and AI agents for audience building, measurement, media optimization, and more within the LiveRamp Marketplace.