Adstra Partners with The Marketing Cloud and Databricks

Adstra, a provider of identity resolution technology, is partnering with Stagwell's The Marketing Cloud (TMC) and Databricks, the data and AI company, to enhance data collaboration for modern marketers.

Through Databricks Clean Rooms, Adstra is making its Conexa Identity Network available to TMC clients, allowing them to resolve and enrich their first-party data and gain a complete view of their customers without the need to move or directly share sensitive raw data. Marketers can now seamlessly match their first-party data against Adstra's identity graph to improve audience accuracy and scale, build high-fidelity audiences, and activate data-driven campaigns.