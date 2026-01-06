Adstra Partners with The Marketing Cloud and Databricks
Adstra, a provider of identity resolution technology, is partnering with Stagwell's The Marketing Cloud (TMC) and Databricks, the data and AI company, to enhance data collaboration for modern marketers.
Through Databricks Clean Rooms, Adstra is making its Conexa Identity Network available to TMC clients, allowing them to resolve and enrich their first-party data and gain a complete view of their customers without the need to move or directly share sensitive raw data. Marketers can now seamlessly match their first-party data against Adstra's identity graph to improve audience accuracy and scale, build high-fidelity audiences, and activate data-driven campaigns.
"Through Conexa's advanced identity resolution, Adstra brings exclusive, privacy-compliant audience attributes, including health and wellness indicators, caregiver status, wealth propensity, and other high-value lifestyle and demographic signals," said Andy Johnson, chief data and product officer of Adstra, in a statement.
"Enterprises want to leverage their own data at scale without compromising privacy," said Akram Chetibi, director of product management at Databricks, in a statement. "By connecting Databricks Clean Rooms with Adstra's Conexa Identity Network and The Marketing Cloud's AI infrastructure, brands can match more customers, build stronger audiences, and launch campaigns faster while keeping data secure and governed."
"For marketers, the real challenge hasn't just been accessing data; it's turning it into revenue without slowing down campaigns or risking compliance," said Mansoor Basha, chief technology officer of The Marketing Cloud, in a statement. "By combining Databricks Clean Rooms with Adstra's identity intelligence and Stagwell's privacy-first proprietary IDGraph, we're enabling clients to identify high-value customers, reduce wasted media spend, and measure impact with far greater precision. That's not just infrastructure; it's a direct lift in performance and a durable competitive edge."