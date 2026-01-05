Anonym Partners with Pinterest
Anonym is partnering with Pinterest to help companies use their most complex, deeply governed datasets to understand and improve performance on Pinterest while preserving advertiser-defined controls over how that data is handled.
Sitting between Pinterest and its advertisers, Anonym enables privacy-preserving insights to help advertisers understand Pinterest's impact on conversions and lift and explore new investment opportunities on Pinterest. Using end-to-end encryption, trusted execution environments, and differential privacy, Anonym helps advertisers connect with new, high-value customers and analyze campaign effectiveness without giving up data control.
"Advertisers hold extremely valuable datasets that have been underused because activating them has been operationally hard or just too risky," said Graham Mudd, senior vice president of product at Mozilla and co-founder of Anonym, in a statement. "With Pinterest, we're proving that brands can put their most tightly controlled data to work safely, responsibly, and with clear performance insight on a platform where intent and trust already run deep."
"Pinterest is where high-intent audiences turn inspiration to action, said Preeti Farooque, senior director of measurement at Pinterest, in a statement. "Partnering with Anonym allows advertisers with tightly governed data to measure that journey with greater clarity and confidence."