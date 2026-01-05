Anonym Partners with Pinterest

Anonym is partnering with Pinterest to help companies use their most complex, deeply governed datasets to understand and improve performance on Pinterest while preserving advertiser-defined controls over how that data is handled.

Sitting between Pinterest and its advertisers, Anonym enables privacy-preserving insights to help advertisers understand Pinterest's impact on conversions and lift and explore new investment opportunities on Pinterest. Using end-to-end encryption, trusted execution environments, and differential privacy, Anonym helps advertisers connect with new, high-value customers and analyze campaign effectiveness without giving up data control.