ON24 to Be Acquired by Cvent

ON24, providers of an intelligent engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, will be acquired by Cvent, a meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, for approximately $400 million.

The proposed transaction brings together two complementary platforms serving marketers and event professionals. ON24's webinar and digital engagement capabilities, first-party engagement data, and workflows complement Cvent's event technology offerings, positioning it to support marketing, sales, customer success and event teams as buying journeys become more digital and complex.