Olo Acquires Spendgo

Olo, providers of a technology platform for restaurants, has completed the acquisition of Spendgo, a loyalty and guest engagement platform provider, adding to its suite of ordering, payment, unified guest data, and marketing solutions.

By joining loyalty with Olo's Guest Data Platform (GDP) and marketing tools, restaurants can create more complete guest profiles and deliver personalized experiences across every touchpoint, from enrollment to redemption to targeted communications. This more integrated approach provides a single guest profile that automatically enriches with every interaction, delivering attribution and the ability to understand precisely how loyalty programs impact behavior and revenue.