Olo Acquires Spendgo
Olo, providers of a technology platform for restaurants, has completed the acquisition of Spendgo, a loyalty and guest engagement platform provider, adding to its suite of ordering, payment, unified guest data, and marketing solutions.
By joining loyalty with Olo's Guest Data Platform (GDP) and marketing tools, restaurants can create more complete guest profiles and deliver personalized experiences across every touchpoint, from enrollment to redemption to targeted communications. This more integrated approach provides a single guest profile that automatically enriches with every interaction, delivering attribution and the ability to understand precisely how loyalty programs impact behavior and revenue.
"Loyalty is a foundational element of guest engagement in the restaurant industry, and we're excited to bring this capability in-house to drive innovation and deliver seamless experiences for our customers," said Noah Glass, founder and CEO of Olo, in a statement. "By bringing loyalty together with the rest of Olo's solutions, we can move faster and deliver a more intuitive experience than ever before. This gives our customers a true competitive advantage—cleaner data, unified insights, and the ability to personalize every guest interaction to deliver on our mission: hospitality at scale."
"We're thrilled to join the Olo team and bring our loyalty solution to their customer base," said Ivan Matkovic, CEO and founder of Spendgo, in a statement. "Restaurants need technology partners who understand the complexity of guest engagement across every touchpoint. Together with Olo, we can make it easier for brands to acquire customers, drive repeat visits, and maximize guest lifetime value."