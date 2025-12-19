Adobe Partners with Runway

Adobe has partnered with Runway, bringing together Runway's generative video technology and Adobe's creative tools. Adobe will be Runway';s preferred API creativity partner, enabling Adobe to provide early access to Runway's latest models, including w Gen-4.5, in Adobe Firefly and on Runway's platform. The two companies will collaborate to develop AI innovations that will be available exclusively in Adobe applications, starting with Adobe Firefly.

Adobe Firefly customers can access Runway's Gen-4.5 model to stage complex, multi-element scenes with precise compositions, realistic physics and expressive characters whose gestures and facial performances hold up from shot to shot. Creators can generate video from text prompts, explore different visual directions, pacing and motion, and then move seamlessly into Firefly video editor to assemble generated clips into polished, shareable videos. Creative Professionals can take their generations into Adobe Premiere, After Effects, and other Creative Cloud applications for further control and refinement.

In Firefly, creators can work with Adobe's Firefly models, an expanding ecosystem of partner models from Runway and other companies, including Black Forest Labs, ElevenLabs, Google, Luma AI, OpenAI, and Topaz Labs, and Firefly Custom Models to generate in their own unique style.