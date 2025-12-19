Pipedrive Integrates with ChatGPT

Pipedrive, provider of a CRM for small businesses, has integrated with ChatGPT, allowing sales professionals to interact with their Pipedrive data directly within ChatGPT to access insights, summarize lead activity, and generate sales content like lead summaries or email drafts.

Users can link their Pipedrive accounts, allowing ChatGPT to regularly sync their accessible data. From quick questions to deeper trend analysis, the integration helps sales teams surface insights using the data they already have.