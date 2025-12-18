Innovid Adds to Social Ads Manager

Innovid has launched several Social Ads Manager enhancements that help marketers get to insight faster, reduce manual effort, and manage paid social activity with greater accuracy, control, and visibility across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Reddit, Snap, and TikTok.

From streamlined production workflows to new integrations and expanded publisher support, these features are built to unify cross-publisher activation and help teams stay ahead of the ever-evolving social landscape. They include the following:

Support for Reddit ads management, enabling creative trafficking, campaign setup, delivery, and measurement alongside other social channels.

Actionable optimization signals supporting Meta's Opportunity Score, giving teams a view of where optimizations can make the biggest impact. Marketers can now review recommendations through an enterprise lens, understand which auto-optimizations align with their unique strategies, and apply changes directly within Innovid alongside other campaign workflows.

Google CM360 Integration, enabling teams to generate and apply both click and impression trackers in bulk within Social Ads Manager. Marketers can also customize how trackers are built for CM360 campaigns, placements, and ad hierarchies across Meta, Pinterest, Snap, and TikTok, with more publisher support to follow.

Cross-Publisher Performance Dashboard that brings spend and performance into a single, visual summary across every publisher. Marketers get instant clarity on what's working, what needs work, and where to reallocate for maximum impact.

Digital Asset Manager integrations that help social teams upload hundreds of URL links to finalized assets.