Teikametrics Announces Artificial Retail Intelligence

Teikametrics, providers of a marketplace optimization platform, has released Artificial Retail Intelligence (ARI) to boost seller success on Walmart, Amazon, and TikTok.

ARI connects catalog, ads, insights, and inventory into one system for retail performance, automatically making data-backed decisions around listings, inventory, and ad investments.

With ARI, retailers can do the following:

Manage growth across marketplaces like Amazon, Walmart, and TikTok Shop, unifying campaigns and optimizing inventory on one platform.

Streamline full-funnel advertising and launch full-funnel campaigns, taking full advantage of Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) audience insights.

Instantly update listings, as ARI populates and edits listings based on performance data from ad campaigns and what's working in the marketplace.

Keep up on fluctuating performance with generative artificial intelligence trained on real marketplace rules, SEO patterns, and performance data.