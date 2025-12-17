impact.com Partners with Evertune

impact.com, providers of a commerce partnership marketing platform, and Evertune, a generative engine optimization (GEO) and marketing solutions provider, to give companies a clear view into how they appear in AI-generated search results and how to act on those insights.

The partnership showcases AI search visibility metrics within impact.com, along with built-in partnership activation, showing companies how large language models (LLMs) reference them and which creators and publishers most influence those recommendations.

Within Evertune's platform, customers can seamlessly activate content partnerships through impact.com via Evertune Partner Connect, a marketplace that enables marketers to act on AI visibility insights by distributing content across the sources that influence AI recommendations. As part of this collaboration, impact.com will also make a strategic investment in Evertune.

Through this partnership, Evertune's AI Brand Monitoring reports are now integrated directly into impact.com's platform. Additionally, impact.com has created an activation capability, allowing companies to partner with the commerce creators and publishers that are identified by Evertune's Content Analytics.

"This partnership moves performance marketing beyond the click into the realm of insights and authority," said David Yovanno, CEO of impact.com, in a statement. "It not only gives brands and publishers clear visibility across the LLM ecosystem, but also provides them with strategic activation capabilities to act on that intelligence. It's a major step toward helping our customers shape and monetize the next era of commerce search."

Through the partnership, companies will see the following:

AI Brand Score: Measures how likely an AI model is to recommend a company when it isn't mentioned in the prompt. The score reflects both how often the company appears in AI answers and where it ranks within those responses.

Domain Mentions: Breaks down which publishers and creator domains AI models include as a source most often in a given category. This enables companies to identify the sources that carry the most influence in AI recommendations and prioritize partnerships with the creators and publishers that shape their visibility.

These insights give companies a real-time understanding of how they show up in AI answers and which authentic, community voices, like creators, reviewers, and commerce publishers, are shaping consumer recommendations. With AI Search Visibility Reports inside impact.com, they can see which individual creators or trusted sources are influencing these AI-driven recommendations and immediately activate partnerships with those creators through the impact.com marketplace. tcomes.